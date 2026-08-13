First RockYard Music Fest to be held this weekend in Rockford

(This interview was edited for clarity)

Jason Cregier: This weekend in Rockford a brand-new festival will debut that aims to be like a backyard BBQ with a killer music lineup.

The first ever RockYard Music Fest is this Friday and Saturday in downtown Rockford at Davis Park.

Here to discuss the two-day event is Julie Huber of Go Rockford, which is hosting the event.

Julie, thanks for joining us.

Julie Huber: I am glad to be here today.

I know RockYard is not the same, but… I cannot be the first person to ask you this.

Is RockYard trying to fill a void that was left ever since the On the Waterfront Festival ended in 2012?

It was not the intention at all. Go Rockford was asked to bring back a summer festival. This is more than a music fest. This is a family fun, activity-based fest as well. There will be crafts, yard games, field game competitions, pop up competitions and then of course music. We are going back to the basics of a family picnic, a community picnic. That is what this weekend is all about.

And to add to the celebration, RockYard is an extension of your America250 celebrations for Rockford. Correct?

This is more like the final act for Go Rockford in our 250 celebrations. The City of Rockford and 250 Committee are helping with this event as well.

One thing I personally love about these weekend fests, regardless of size and scope, in Illinois there is always a pancake breakfast.

(Laughs) Saturday morning in Davis Park we will have a pancake breakfast that will begin at 7 a.m.

Plus, it looks like fireworks, and a drone show are scheduled as well.

On Friday night there will be music until 10 p.m. and then there will be a fireworks show to cap the evening. Saturday night is the same, music goes until 10 p.m., with the drone show ending the two days of festivities.

With multiple music acts over both days, are there any acts or artists that will be familiar to people?

Yes. Groove Hotel and The Lone Canary are two that stand out. There will be plenty of solo acts as well.

David Cook of American Idol is the headlining act for Friday night and Dave Matthews tribute band Trippin Billies will also perform.

Saturday's final act is a Daft Punk tribute band, One More Time. They will be performing during the drone show as well.

For more info on the event, where can people find that?

Check out event information at gorockford.com.

The first ever RockYard Music Fest is this Friday and Saturday in downtown Rockford at Davis Park.

That is Julie Davis of Go Rockford, who is hosting the event. Julie, thanks for joining us and have a great weekend.

Thank you.