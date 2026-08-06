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Payton Felix of Shaw Local discusses her recent work around the Sauk Valley

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published August 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Payton Felix is a reporter for Shaw Media and covers the Sauk Valley.
Shaw Media
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Payton Felix
Payton Felix is a reporter for Shaw Media and covers the Sauk Valley.

This week I am joined by Payton Felix, who covers stories around the Sauk Valley for Shaw Local.

Felix & I discussed a variety of news in the region, beginning with a recent resolution regarding a Dixon man who threatened former Illinois House member and current Lee County official Tom Demmer.

Our conversation then turned towards legal proceedings surrounding the 2024 shooting at Lost Lake. One of the officers shot in the standoff situation is now bringing legal action against the man who shot him.

Felix and I rounded out our chat with a recent action taken by Ogle County which resulted in a decision not to renew a permit that allows the practice a Mexican style rodeo called steer-tailing within county limits.

For the entire context of my conversation with Payton Felix, listen in the link above.

And you may read Payton Felix’s reporting over at shawlocal.com.
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Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier