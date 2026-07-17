Funding available for farmer-driven projects that improve fish habitat and farms

The Fishers & Farmers Partnership has been funding conservation projects in northern Illinois and the upper Midwest for 16 years. The funds support projects that improve fish habitat and engage farmers and landowners in the process. Projects can be anywhere in the watershed, not just on rivers and streams.

Heidi Keuler is a coordinator of the partnership. She said it’s important to involve farmers in the projects because better fish habitat starts further upstream.

"It really comes down to the soil," she said. "It really comes to putting roots in the soil, getting good prairie — and different — plants in the soil to create better soil health."

She said that, while these projects are about fish habitat, farmers are a huge piece of this work as well.

“They want to leave something for their kids and their grandkids; for the next generation," she said. "By doing these fish habitat projects, we're improving the rivers and streams ... But then you're also improving the farm.”

The award amount can vary from $15,000 to $100,000. The partnership has funded both big and small groups, but grassroots efforts have been particularly successful.

Fishers & Farmers is accepting proposals through September 10. The coordinators encourage anyone with project ideas to reach out; they are able to answer questions and help develop the proposal.