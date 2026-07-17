© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Amazons of the Diamond" opens at J.R. Kortman in Rockford today

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
"Amazons of the Diamond" features photos of famous women baseball players.
1 of 7  — margie-2.jpeg
"Amazons of the Diamond" features photos of famous women baseball players.
Margie Lawrence / Doc Slafkosky
Margie Lawrence drew members of the Rockford Peaches, the Racine Bell
2 of 7  — margie-1.jpeg
Margie Lawrence drew members of the Rockford Peaches, the Racine Belles and the South Bend Blue Sox.
Margie Lawrence / Doc Slafkosky
"Amazons of the Diamond" is an art exhibit from Margie Lawrence that has its grand opening at 5:30 p.m. today at the Kortman Gallery in downtown Rockford.
3 of 7  — margie-3.jpeg
"Amazons of the Diamond" is an art exhibit from Margie Lawrence that has its grand opening at 5:30 p.m. today at the Kortman Gallery in downtown Rockford.
Margie Lawrence / Doc Slafkosky
The Racine Belles were a member of the former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which is profiled in works by artist Margie Lawrence.
4 of 7  — margie-5.jpeg
The Racine Belles were a member of the former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which is profiled in works by artist Margie Lawrence.
Margie Lawrence / Doc Slafkosky
The Kortman Gallery in downtown Rockford will feature works like this from artist Margie Lawrence.
5 of 7  — margie-4.jpeg
The Kortman Gallery in downtown Rockford will feature works like this from artist Margie Lawrence.
Margie Lawrence / Doc Slafkosky
Artist Margie Lawrence shares her love for the Chicago Cubs in "Amazons of the Diamond", debuting today at the Kortman Gallery in downtown Rockford.
6 of 7  — margie-7.jpeg
Artist Margie Lawrence shares her love for the Chicago Cubs in "Amazons of the Diamond", debuting today at the Kortman Gallery in downtown Rockford.
Margie Lawrence / Doc Slafkosky
Margie Lawrence shares her love of men's and women's baseball with "Amazons of the Diamond" at the Kortman Gallery in Rockford.
7 of 7  — margie-6.jpg
Margie Lawrence shares her love of men's and women's baseball with "Amazons of the Diamond" at the Kortman Gallery in Rockford.
Margie Lawrence / Doc Slafkosky

This weekend the J.R. Kortman Design Center, and Kortman Gallery, help to celebrate Rockford hosting the Women’s Baseball World Cup with the gallery’s first sports-based art exhibition.

“Amazons of the Diamond” features drawings from Chicago based artist Margie Lawrence, many of which feature portraits of All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.

Lawrence also grew up next door to Wrigley Field, so she highlights her favorite Chicago Cubs as well.

Doc Slafkosky is the gallerist for the Kortman Gallery, and he discusses tonight’s grand opening of “Amazons of the Diamond.”

Slafkosky also makes sure we learn about Lawrence’s back story, the importance of women’s baseball in Rockford, the ambience associated with “Amazon’s of the Diamond” and the importance of supporting local artists and local art galleries.

You may listen to the full interview on “Amazons of the Diamond” in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier