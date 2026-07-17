"Amazons of the Diamond" opens at J.R. Kortman in Rockford today

This weekend the J.R. Kortman Design Center, and Kortman Gallery, help to celebrate Rockford hosting the Women’s Baseball World Cup with the gallery’s first sports-based art exhibition.

“Amazons of the Diamond” features drawings from Chicago based artist Margie Lawrence, many of which feature portraits of All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.

Lawrence also grew up next door to Wrigley Field, so she highlights her favorite Chicago Cubs as well.

Doc Slafkosky is the gallerist for the Kortman Gallery, and he discusses tonight’s grand opening of “Amazons of the Diamond.”

Slafkosky also makes sure we learn about Lawrence’s back story, the importance of women’s baseball in Rockford, the ambience associated with “Amazon’s of the Diamond” and the importance of supporting local artists and local art galleries.

You may listen to the full interview on “Amazons of the Diamond” in the link above.