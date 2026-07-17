DeKalb Farmer’s Market braves high temperatures and wildfire haze with extended hour day

Smoke from Canadian wildfires and oppressive summer heat did little to quash DeKalb’s downtown farmers market Thursday.

Attendees strolled up and down the rows of stalls in Van Buer Plaza selecting fresh produce and homemade goods in typical fashion.

This week, the market’s hours were extended from noon to 6:00 p.m. as part of three extended market days happening this summer.

DeKalb’s Chamber of Commerce was responsible for organizing this week’s event, which billed a performance from Dimensions Dance Academy and a ribbon cutting for Artifex Studio’s recent art installation.

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Marketing & Events Manager Victoria Jimenez said that the persistent summer heat isn’t deterring vendors.

“Considering it has been a hot summer," she said, "we’ve still had a record-breaking amount of vendors that are at the market every week."

According to Jimenez, the market’s vendors were still excited to sell their goods and see familiar faces.

One of those vendors is Robert Pondelick, a fifth-generation vegetable farmer from Maple Park. He says this year’s heat is just something farmers have to contend with.

“Mother Nature always has a huge effect on our crops," he said. "Almost every year there’s something thrown at us, so this year the heat is no different than too much rain or a late frost."

A haze from smoke drifting from Canadian wildfires was also evident in Van Buer Plaza on Thursday.

As a result of the smoke, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Department of Public Health have issued hazardous air quality alerts for northern Illinois.

Residents are advised to limit exposure and take precautions to protect their health.

Those with respiratory and pulmonary disorders, children, older adults, and anyone who is active outdoors are considered most at risk.

High-quality N-95 or N-100 mask that filter damaging particles should be a consideration for those spending time outside.

According to a press release from both state agencies, the region’s poor air quality could extend into this weekend.