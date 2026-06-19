Poetically Yours - 'I see You'

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's segment features Terry Slaney.

Slaney lives in Aurora. One of her poems was featured outside of Aurora Fast Print, 54 E. Galena Blvd. during National Poetry Month a few years ago. She's a former dancer, dance teacher and high school social worker. Slaney said she writes from life experience, the beauty of the land, people, places and the hurt and miracle of life. She thanks her writing mentors who gave her "the courage to share.” Here's her poem “Juneteenth 2021.”

I breathe in, I breathe out.

I don’t know what you’ve experienced.

I only know what I’ve experienced.

Reading, watching, seeing, hearing

(See? That was all about me.)

But You, now I am learning more about You, deeply You.

Breathing in, Breathing out.

But one thing I can do is keep learning

--so that your soul can enter my soul and mine into yours.

If only for a brief moment, but hopefully longer.

Let me celebrate with You so that our freedoms may become

One.

To every degree, on every day, forever free.

Breathe in, Breathe out as One

Forever visible Breath

So we both can say,

“I see You”

And joyfully celebrate freedom together.

