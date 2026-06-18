An Aurora outdoor venue will reopen with more accommodations for patrons and performers

An Aurora outdoor concert venue is reopening after being closed for more than a year. The ribbon cutting is on June 18 at 6 p.m.

RiverEdge Park opened more than a decade ago. It was closed in May of last year for a major overhaul. Jim Jarvis, the park’s general manager, said restroom expansion was a priority.

“You could literally stand in line for 20 minutes to wait to get into a restroom,” he said. “We had porta potties there, that's not always ideal. So, we added 24 new women's stalls in the restrooms alone, which is absolutely great.”

Eighteen new stalls were added to the men’s restrooms.

The park also went from one bar to having a beverage pavilion.

“It’s 16 windows and a half-moon, Jarvis added, "which means that we can have 16 servers, windows going.”

Jarvis said artist accommodations are important for any venue.

“We've seen now more and more bands pass on us," he said, "because we didn't have the infrastructure backstage to be able to accommodate these larger acts."

The venue now has an artist building that will allow artists to eat, take showers and have proper green rooms.

The venue can now accommodate an additional 1,500 people.

The inaugural event for the revamped venue is Blues on the Fox. It takes place on Saturday, June 20.

