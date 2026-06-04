Rockford will celebrate its Hispanic and Latino heritage through community at the South Main Mercado

This weekend, a variety of vendors, performers and festivities will gather at the South Main Mercado to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino heritage that's rooted in Rockford. Highlighting the culture, ingenuity and community spirit of south Rockford, the Mercado brings everyone together to enjoy and learn from one another.

The South Main Mercado is an annual event in Rockford that started back in 2023 and has grown ever since. This year, it is organized by the Ethics Heritage Museum, Comprehensive Community Solutions, La Onda, and SWIFTT.

Rudy Valdez, the president of SWIFTT, talked about the growth of the Mercado after its inaugural year.

"This event started in 2023 in the Ethics Heritage Museum and we had about 400 people," said Valdez, "but then we decided in the subsequent years to close the streets and since then we have had about 5,000 people in 2024 and 2025."

He also mentioned how they're expecting even more people this year as they look to expand the outdoor market another 35-40%, closing down South Main St.

The market will consist of over 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts, textiles, food and drinks, community resources from local organizations as well as live music, dancers and other performances.

Victor Rivera, a local hip-hop artist, explained how there will be something for everybody who attends, listing off the genres of music people can expect to hear.

"Every hour, the patrons can expect something different," Rivera said, "from modern to old school classics; stuff that represents the northern part of Mexico to the central part of Mexico."

"So whether you are into tuba, accordions and polka, or into romantic, old-style music," said Rivera, "there will be something for everybody and all ages."

The South Side Mercado will take place on Sunday June 7th from noon until 7 p.m. on South Main and Morgan St. in Rockford.

The Mercado is free for all to attend and enjoy the festivities and resources available.

