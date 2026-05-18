Rockford Preservation Company looks to protect local landmarks

(This is interview was edited for clarity)

Jason Cregier: Rockford is no different than many other long standing U.S. cities, it is filled with rich history and architecture. In recent years, however, many of the historic buildings have been torn down.

Marcus Walsh is the President of Rockford Preservation Company, whose mission is to save and repurpose Rockford’s historic architecture.

Marcus, thank you for joining us.

Marcus Walsh: No problem.

What are the buildings that people may be surprised about not receiving local landmark status?

I would say the Faust Hotel. I know people are confused because it has landmark in its name, but it does not have a landmark status yet. The Woodruff house is another because it is in a historical district but also does not have a local landmark status.

There are so many on this list.

With the buildings that you seek local landmark status for, was the thought process more reactive, or initiative-taking?

Or both?

We are currently taking more of an initiative-taking stance. We feel like this way we will have more chances of recognizing proposed demolitions going forward. We are trying to get ahead of things before it gets to the 11th hour.

What would you say to someone who is in favor of buildings coming down to make way for economic growth in Rockford?

And there have been people who have mentioned that many of these buildings sit vacant, and on the market, and do not budge. So, I do get frustration. I have my own set of frustrations as well.

The money that was used to purchase the Briggs Mansion with was less than for what they asked the public. It is not like the building sat there without being questioned. It is just that they would not take the money or would not budge.

What are Preservation Rockford Company’s feelings about repurposing these buildings?

We are for reuse, such as what happened with the Otis homestead. The current and former owner of the Ottis Eddy property would like to reuse it, as opposed to tearing it down.

Getting these buildings a landmark status helps towards receiving funding credits towards restoration efforts.

Marcus Walsh is the president of Preservation Rockford Company, which will discuss local landmark status for historic Rockford architecture on May 22 at Veterans Memorial Hall.

Marcus, thank you for joining us today.

Thank you.