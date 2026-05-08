Poetically Yours - Transitioning from a child to an adult

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours highlights poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Danyla Nash.

Nash is a first-year student at Northern Illinois University majoring in journalism and pursuing a minor in communication. She started writing in elementary school and said she’s performed slam poetry since she was 12 years old. Nash became Urbana’s first youth poet laureate in 2022 and served for one year. She said she loves to write, color, paint, and learn. Nash joined WNIJ's Poetically Yours Poetry Workshop April 25. She didn't write this during the session but chose to record it as a part of the workshop. It's called "Grown don’t look like grown."

I got to college and said I ain't feel grown

enough

He got a vape

She got a bottle and

They got neck tats and already a father but

Don't mistake what I say for judgement.

I don’t want kids but still wanted into a lot of other

ruckus but

I didn't feel grown.

Got here and thought I was behind

Job and boyfriend but

No tat’ and don't drink like that but

What even is grown?

Is it understanding the idea of maturity or

Falling in line with the majority is it

Paying bill and rent on time or is it

Prioritize and take time for my mind is it

Sitting down and learn to love or 18 plus

section Friday night at the club

Y’all what is grown?

To me

Grown don't feel like nothing I've seen

Uncharted and confused

Fast and completely obscene I mean

I walked into world beyond me.

If you noticed I switched from past to present

Whole time for me because I still don't get

it.

I thought it would fall into place over time

First generation ain't for the weak

But I know I ain’t even touched my prime.

I got goals to finish and a life to live so

I'm planting seeds in a garden I'll never get to

see

It's called legacy.

The way I'm mixing my past with the

knowledge I got now like magic

Call it alchemy

And while I don’t know what grown is yet

I'm still gone tend to these seeds to make sure

this fruit is sweet.