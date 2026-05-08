State Week: A status check on Illinois budget talks

Illinois lawmakers are set to wrap up the session by May 31. But they still need to pass a budget. Better than expected revenues has taken some pressure off the negotiations, but there is still a lot of work to do before a fiscal plan can be approved. We discuss some of what is under consideration.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson came to Springfield this week to push for more revenue. Does the mayor have the clout of some predecessors?

Our panel features Sean Crawford along with Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Ben Szalinski.