Mushroom madness, burgers and beer in Ottawa this weekend

Jason Cregier: The Tom Nauman Memorial Midwest Morel Fest & Burger Bash is this Saturday in downtown Ottawa, taking place at Washington Square Park.

Here to discuss the annual event is Donna Reynolds of the Ottawa Visitors Center.

Donna, thanks for joining us.

Donna Reynolds: Thank you.

Will you be offering tips on how to hunt for morel mushrooms?

Some of Tom Nauman’s family still teach a class before we take people out on a hike in search of morels. Those who take people are well experienced in searching for mushrooms. We cannot guarantee you will find mushrooms on the hike, but we do know that they are there.

Is the Illinois River Valley an area known for morels?

Yes, all over this area.

This event is held in memory of Tom Nauman, could you give us some of the background on Tom’s life and work?

Morel Mania was Tom’s company, and he lived and breathed morels. He taught classes and made beautiful artwork, and Tom made his living by traveling to Morel Fests and teaching and selling morel-based art.

When cooking morels, is there a limit to what you can, and cannot, do with them?

Tom’s brother made a cookbook for me one year. Cooking with morels can be limited, and they need to be cooked well to avoid becoming sick from them.

Is there a favorite recipe?

At the event we drench the mushrooms in flour, and we cook them in butter. It is that simple.

On top of mushrooms, there is also a “burger bash” component of the festival.

That must be a popular draw as well.

Actually, this is the first year that we have attempted the burger bash. It is small and we limited tasting tickets available. We have Keagans Pub in Ottawa and Polancic's Meat Market & Tenderloins are the two businesses joining us. We also have two backyard chefs joining us as well.

My dad would be so mad at me if I did not mention this. He has listened to John Williams for years, and Williams has a beer that he curated that will be available at this event. What is that beer?

So, with that in mind, one of the things I want to accomplish is to bring a children’s museum to Ottawa. I have spent time on grants and fundraising to try and make it happen. One of the fundraising opportunities was beer. I chatted with Tangled Roots Brewing in Ottawa about a beer partnership with WGN Radio’s John Williams.

John did many tastings and spent time making sure this was what he wanted. This truly is John William’s beer. And this is the last of the beer, and samples of it were donated specifically for this festival.

The Tom Nauman Memorial Midwest Morel Fest & Burger Bash is this Saturday in downtown Ottawa, taking place at Washington Square Park.

Donna Reynolds is with the Ottawa Visitors Center, who is hosting the event.

Donna, thanks for joining us.

Thank you for having me, I appreciate it.