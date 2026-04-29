The state awarded funding for these northern Illinois students to get outside

Some of the next generation of Illinois natural resource stewards will get to explore the outdoors this year.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources awarded more than 100 biodiversity field trip grants to schools across the state, and several northern Illinois classrooms got funding to go to some iconic natural areas.

The grants support the mission of getting students outside in Illinois’ natural areas, in line with their studies in the classroom.

Seventh graders from Kenyon Woods Middle School will go to Starved Rock State Park.

Long Beach Elementary School’s fifth graders will travel to Harris Forest Preserve.

Fourth graders from Madison Elementary School will visit Byron Forest Preserve.

“The next generation of conservation leaders deserve a chance to experience Illinois’ natural resources in person,” IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said.

The awards for these field trips across the state amounted to more than $100,000.

The Illinois Conservation Fund, which coordinates the grants and the trips, is also accepting donations to support this project.

Teachers can apply online for the next round of grants. The deadline is early next year.