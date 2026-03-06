Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Rock Island native Aubrey Barnes

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This month’s featured poet is Aubrey Barnes.

This Rock Island native recently completed a residency at Château d'Orquevaux in France. He is the founder of Young Lions Roar, an organization created for young poets. He also helps adult poets by offering workshops, a spoken word platform, Roaring Rhetoric, coaching and other writing opportunities. In this episode he talked about all of that.

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. Listen to the Poetically Yours weekly segment every Friday on 89.5 WNIJ or 90.5 WNIU. Listen any time at WNIJ.org. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for providing the music for this podcast.