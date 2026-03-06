© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Rock Island native Aubrey Barnes

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 6, 2026 at 3:43 PM CST
Aubrey Barnes performing during Inscape Collectives September Open Mic.
Yvonne Boose
Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This month’s featured poet is Aubrey Barnes.

This Rock Island native recently completed a residency at Château d'Orquevaux in France. He is the founder of Young Lions Roar, an organization created for young poets. He also helps adult poets by offering workshops, a spoken word platform, Roaring Rhetoric, coaching and other writing opportunities. In this episode he talked about all of that.

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. Listen to the Poetically Yours weekly segment every Friday on 89.5 WNIJ or 90.5 WNIU. Listen any time at WNIJ.org. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for providing the music for this podcast.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
