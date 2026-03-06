An Illinois civics teacher showing her students how to take action | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s Jennifer Burdette! She teaches social studies and civics at the Spoon River Valley School District in western Illinois.

We had a great conversation about what it means to DO social studies. You know, like, you go to science class to do science; you go to math to do math; what does DOING social studies look like?

For her, it’s learning to take action in society and in your community. That’s why she has a class called "Taking Action" where students don’t just learn about how local and state government works, they don’t just research problems they think need to be solved; they try to solve them -- whether it’s fixing potholes or school lunches.

We also get into her recent trip to the Smithsonian, her work with the Democracy Schools network, and one of the best compliments she’s gotten from a student: “Mrs. Burdette, I question things because of you!”

