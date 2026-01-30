Poetically Yours - Same concerns

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is a nationally recognized poet who has presented on labor issues with the Contras Labor Center at the University of Southern Maine and the Georgetown University Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor. An established writer, his poems are in solidarity with marginalized communities all over the country and the world. Sims performs in many cities across the U.S. His poem "To (Em)power Palestine" is featured in the recently published anthology of poems "Poppies For Palestine."

Sims is now an Associates Fellow with the Harriet Tubman Institute at York University and will be leading a spoken word series there next fall for African American, Indigenous, and Afro Indigenous poets and spoken word artists.

Sims was Poetically Yours’ first contributor. The debut poem was called Minneapolis is Burning. It was written after George Floyd was murdered. Today’s poem is a sequel to that one. It’s called “Minneapolis is Burning Again.”

Friends, Minneapolis is burning again.

The winds have changed, a strange

Burning sent to occupy the people,

the people. An evil has landed in

Minneapolis. Minneapolis is burning

like Mississippi in the 50s and the

60s.

Are you with me? Are you aware

about what is going on there? There?

They’re saying prayers in churches.

There is civil unrest. Youth and children

are nervous, are nervous.

Are you in service? Are you fighting,

igniting, writing, providing your voice

right now?! Now!

Minneapolis is burning again. It is

A trend that began again in 2025.

How are we going to survive if

Minneapolis is burning again?

More than a trend, this is a becking

call. I am calling all

activists, organizers, strategizers,

professors, ministers, preachers,

atheists, seekers to say what is

Going on is wrong! Is wrong!

Minneapolis’s streets burn,

burn, burn! The structures

Holding these states of ours

together burn, burn, burn!

From previous tragedies we

Should have learned, learned!

The streets of Minneapolis might

As well be one big urn holding the

Ashes of the lost, those we have

lost to death.

Oh Minneapolis, why you? Why

you again comrades, friends?

Why must the burning reach you

at this time? The Minnesota nightfall

Finds warriors and soldiers in your

streets.

Fascism must face a defeat!

These are flames from the elite!

Minneapolis must know peace, peace,

peace, peace, peace, peace, peace,

peace.

Minneapolis is burning again.

Minneapolis is burning again.

Minneapolis burns again, again,

again. What are we going to do about

it comrades, friends?

Christopher D. Sims

01/17/2025

All rights reserved

