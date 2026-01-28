Sycamore School District 427 hires a new superintendent

The Sycamore Community School District 427 has hired a new superintendent. Dr. Kristen Campbell will step into the role in March.

She’s currently the assistant superintendent of high schools at Oswego’s District 308.

Campbell’s a former professor, school principal, and started her career as a high school English teacher.

Sycamore has been trying to fill the role since its previous superintendent, Steve Wilder, abruptly parted ways with the district just weeks before the start of this school year.

Sycamore serves around 3,600 students. They’re not the only ones who’ve been in the market for new leadership.

Some of the largest districts in northern Illinois including DeKalb and Rockford also just hired new superintendents and Central 301 near Elgin is interviewing candidates as well.