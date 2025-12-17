Rockford Public Schools set to hire new superintendent

Rockford Public Schools is set to hire a new superintendent, pending board approval.

Illinois’ third-largest school district has landed on Dr. Larry Huff. He’s currently the superintendent at Elkhart Community Schools in Indiana.

Huff’s been in that role for the past year and a half. It was his first superintendent job. He started in education as an elementary school teacher.

Huff will take over for Dr. Ehren Jarrett, who has been Rockford’s superintendent for the past 13 years. That’s the longest tenure at the district in 60 years.

Huff would start in July 2026.