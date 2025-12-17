© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rockford Public Schools set to hire new superintendent

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published December 17, 2025 at 8:53 AM CST
Rockford Public Schools logo
Rockford Public Schools logo

Rockford Public Schools is set to hire a new superintendent, pending board approval.

Illinois’ third-largest school district has landed on Dr. Larry Huff. He’s currently the superintendent at Elkhart Community Schools in Indiana.

Huff’s been in that role for the past year and a half. It was his first superintendent job. He started in education as an elementary school teacher.

Huff will take over for Dr. Ehren Jarrett, who has been Rockford’s superintendent for the past 13 years. That’s the longest tenure at the district in 60 years.

Huff would start in July 2026.
WNIJ News
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
See stories by Peter Medlin