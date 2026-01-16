Poetically Yours - 'an imagined poetic goodbye between renee and becca good'

A warning to listeners that today's poem includes imagery related to death.

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Constance Kuntz.

Kuntz is a playwright and the creative director for Naked Angels Tuesdays@9 Chicago. She’s currently writing a new play entirely in haiku poetry about surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

Here’s her poem "about the type (an imagined poetic goodbye between renee and becca good)"

at the end of your life

amidst piercing screams

and screeching whistle

your soul whispers to mine

read to me

you ask me to read aloud

from our favorite book

now? i ask

now, you whisper

time freezes -

it is still

in the snow

that coats our streets

and lines our trees

the screams, the whistles, the honks -

briefly silenced

by the ice, by ice

that noise - you say -

belongs to someone else -

not us

we take turns

reading to each other

until you say -

softly -

just you now

when I get to the end

you smile -

tell me to keep reading -

even the part about the type?

the type - you say

is the best part -

bembo - i say -

it’s bembo

big boy shoots

horns honk

people swear

whistles blow

but you smile

bembo?

somehow

we are laughing

i breathe in your soul

as you whisper mischief

about your favorite font

***

i swear everything

was your favorite

you found

the good in everything,

every one

even me

the moon to your sun

and i swear

they find

the bad in everything

every one

especially us

the moon and the sun

***

they pierced your perfect body

with bullets

they tried to stain your luminosity

with your own blood

but your brightness

holds me

for a few shining seconds -

i’m more in love

with you than ever

i try to trick myself

into believing you’re back -

that we have more time -

but you whisper good bye

i say no! it’s just good night!

i tell you to rest your head on the pillow

the one with your favorite pillowcase,

the one with the roses on it - we rest

and our silly dog snuggles between us

safe and happy

***

blaring whistles

wake me up from my foolish daydream

and i remember

it isn’t a pillow

it’s an airbag

and those aren’t roses

that is your blood

and our dog isn’t snuggling

he’s nosing your body -

trying to wake you up

your soul insists

keep reading

bembo - i say -

is a serif typeface,

named after the poet

pietro bembo...

a gasp

a breath

a tiny laugh

what could possibly be so funny

you smile and say nothing

and disappear

good bye