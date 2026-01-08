Vigils planned in DeKalb County in remembrance of Renee Good

Protesters gathered at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore on Thursday in response to the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this week.

37-year-old Renee Good was shot in her vehicle Wednesday in a neighborhood where ICE agents were conducting targeted immigration enforcement. President Trump’s administration says the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

But Minnesota’s Attorney General characterized the agent’s actions as an "escalation" and said Good was trying to drive away from the situation.

Local protests and vigils have popped up around the country in response to Good's death.

In DeKalb County, another vigil is scheduled for Friday night at DeKalb’s Peace Corner.