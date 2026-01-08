Vigils are being held across northern Illinois in remembrance of Renee Good

A small gathering started at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore on Thursday in response to the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this week.

37-year-old Renee Good was shot in her vehicle Wednesday in a neighborhood where ICE agents were conducting targeted immigration enforcement. President Trump’s administration maintain the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

Minnesota’s Attorney General characterized the agent’s actions as an "escalation" and said Good was trying to drive away from the situation.

Local protests and vigils have popped up around the country in response to Good's death.

Spencer Tritt, WNIJ A vigil held outside of the DeKalb County Courthouse on Jan. 8, 2026

In DeKalb, a much larger gathering filled DeKalb’s Peace Corner on Friday night.

Dave Becker leads the group in a call and response.mp3 Listen • 1:01

Pastor Joe Mitchell led a moment of silence.

Mitchell: We're going to start in unison, and then we will end in unison. We're going to say the name 'Renee Good' together. We're going to have 30 seconds for your heart to speak to whatever your higher power is. And then we will end with three words together, and hopefully unites us and locks us in together as humanity doing what's right, not only for ourselves, but for our siblings and our neighbors as well.

Mitchell: Say the name— Renee Good.

Crowd: Renee Good.

Mitchell: Take 30 seconds and allow your heart to speak to whatever divine deity you honor.

Silence

Mitchell: Repeat after me. Love. Peace. Justice.

WNIJ Community Corps Correspondent Kaleigh Ibarra interviewed several people who attended the vigil.

Norm Read: "It was only a matter of time until there was a case like this and I fear that the more the forces in charge of the government and in charge of these people will try to excuse it, the more this is going to happen, and it's up to people like us to stand up and show that we won't just accept it."

Killian Becker: "I'm hoping that everything that's shared here tonight and as we go into the next couple of days, weeks, months, we will really hold on to community and hold on to collective action. There's been a lot of movements here in DeKalb that are kind of centered around mutual aid, centered around migrant aid, and really just holding each other close and protecting our neighbors."

Aubrieta Hope: "I hope it brings hope that there's going to be a brighter future, that things will change, and that people are paying attention, that people care. Hopefully that'll influence the Congress. Hopefully, that'll influence leaders to make changes, to turn things around, that we're upset. We want that to change. That's what I'm hoping for."

Caroline Quinlan: "It's another way of showing where we stand so that it will eventually affect the ballot box."

John Dickerman: There's people meeting like this all over the country. We're just a small group here, but it's adding to a much bigger group, so it sends a much bigger message when we all get together like this."

Another vigil is planned for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Federal Courthouse in Rockford.