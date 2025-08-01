A DeKalb teacher helping other international educators get to the US | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge, it’s my conversation with Caio Gomes! He teaches English as a Second Language at Clinton Rosette Middle School in DeKalb. Caio’s Brazilian and came to the U.S. to teach a few years ago. Now, he’s helping other international teachers maneuver that process with his company Teacher Journey USA.

“Even to figure out if my teacher certification from my home country is valid -- how to do that? How to get a job, how to find schools, even to know how much money should I bring in? All of these things are just not talked about anywhere,” said Gomes. “Many people from many countries don't realize that there is a clear path to teaching America, that America needs teachers, and they want qualified workers.”

We talk about assisting teachers through that process while the Trump administration pauses and resumes visa interviews and proposes other visa rule changes.

We also get into why he became a teacher in the first place, his mom’s commitment to get him through English school, connecting with his students through soccer, and the day-to-day of teaching English as a Second Language…

SHOW NOTES

Educators in this episode:

Caio Gomes

Stories featured in this episode:

Why nearly 40 percent of Kankakee teachers weren't properly licensed, nine times the state average

