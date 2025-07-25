Two Illinois educators explain why culturally-responsive teaching can help all students | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

In case you didn’t know, our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is also on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

On this episode, we are welcoming Maurice McDavid and Lissette Jacobson back to the show.

Maurice is the new principal of the brand-new Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School in DeKalb that will open its doors to kids this fall. And Lissette is the curriculum director for multilingual services in Huntley.

Way back in the fall of 2019, they were two of our very first guests on the show.

Since then, they’ve continued to advance in education leadership, launched a podcast called “Black, Brown & Bilingüe”, started a professional development company, and, now, they just published their first book.

It’s called “Your Words are Fire: 10 culturally-responsive teaching strategies to speak the language of belonging and help students learn, express ideas, and solve problems.”

Also, Stacy Wallace! She’s the gifted STEM teacher at Thurgood Marshall School in Rockford.

She teaches some fascinating and unique classes through a national program called Project Lead the Way. They offer a course on energy & the environment where her kids assembled solar backpacks to help power a school in a Ugandan refugee camp. There’s a medical course where students get a patient profile and play detective trying to reach a diagnosis.

They also have a Flight & Space course complete with high-tech flight simulators. In fact, it’s also led to Stacy working towards her actual pilot’s license.

