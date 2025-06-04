Perspective: Is Chicago's Pope up to the job?

Habemus Papam!

The world was transfixed in April as the Papal Conclave elected Chicago native Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV. An American Pope? What?

Predictably, because ‘Merica, many in the US and especially in Chicago treated the selection of the new Pope as if their team had earned the Number One pick in the NFL draft. The memes and celebrations were everywhere. And, the Bears announced they were cancelling plans for a new stadium in either Chicago or Arlington Heights and would now move to Rome if the Italians would provide financing.

OK, well, that last part isn’t true. Still. . .

To be clear, I loathe the Catholic Church. It’s offered the world little beyond violence, corruption, largesse, sexism and, most heinously, the destruction of thousands of lives through institutionalized abuse of young people. If it were up to me, I’d shut down the whole thing and turn the Vatican into a water park.

At the same time, I’m well read on its history and its impact on the world. I’m enthralled by St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, which I visit EVERY time I'm there. And, I’m fascinated by the entrenched Roman Curia that runs the organization.

Does Pope Leo understand his assignment? The Catholic Church is in a perilous financial state and the Vatican Bank is rife with corruption. A conservative movement exists among laity and some cardinals to return the church to its “traditional” roots. Women continue to be treated as second-class citizens within the church. The new Pope most certainly takes the reins at a perilous time for his church.

Much like an approaching tsunami, this reality show will be both terrifying and captivating to watch.

I’m Wester Wuori. I’d be fine if the Bears moved to Rome. And that’s my Perspective.