As a kid I was taught to write thank you notes. I still send them sometimes.

While mailing thank you notes may be passé, I still think gratitude is really important.

What is a “thank you”? Saying thank you means, I see you, we share a common value for your effort. Like, thanks for holding the door, thanks for going to the trouble of choosing and spending your money on a gift for me.

Not saying thank you says something else: I don’t see you. I don’t understand what you are trying to do. And: I’m rude! …Right? Probably not—it can be hard to keep up with the thank-yous!

So, I want to say thanks, a lot, for all the support as my husband and I raise our three kids.

After our second was born, we received a week of meal deliveries from the MOMS Club that I’m in. I met some moms for the first time on my doorstep. Homemade pasta and meatballs for a stranger? Wow!

Seems impossible to recognize everyone for everything. I worry, am I gracious and generous? Am I teaching my kids to be kind and meet the needs of others—even strangers?

Recently my 3yo son shared his snack with his little brother. He was so pleased with himself, and I could nearly hear his heart bursting. He experienced, and he reminded me, it is truly better to give than to receive.

Now as relatives and friends have babies, I’m so excited to bless them as we have been blessed. In those moments, I don’t need anything in return.

…But a thank-you never hurts.

I’m Kelli McGee Yugsi and that’s my perspective. Thank you for listening!