Perspective: Animal rescuers should give us hope -- and inspiration

We are living in dangerous times. Foreign students across our country with visas are being deported, including students from our Northern Illinois University.

There’s the ongoing story of Trump’s “administrative error” in deporting Abrego Garcia to a Salvadoran prison for terrorists, followed by Trump’s false claim he doesn’t have the authority to give this man freedom.

As a challenge, some true animal rescues are instructive. YouTube shares a video of a large dog standing by a deep river who spots a fawn flailing in the waves. The dog jumps in, gently holds the fawn by its neck, and swims it to safety.

A now famous cat called Sammy sees a large dog attacking his Terrier friend, Izzy. Distracting the dog, Sammy puffs himself up. The dog drops Izzy to give chase. But Sammy scampers up a tree. The dog’s owners find Izzy and rush him to a vet. Following surgery, Izzy makes a full recovery, thanks to his cat friend, Sammy.

A deep-sea diver suddenly realizes a white whale swimming below him, pushing him upwards. His friends in their nearby boat watch in disbelief as they witness – and film – the immense creature sheltering the diver under his fin as a shark passes by and retreats, being no match for the whale. The hero whale deposits the diver near the boat where his friends hoist him up.

Rescues across species should give us hope as well as convict those in power of incalculable human failures they exhibit.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.