Poetically Yours - Aging gracefully

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. However, this week’s poet, John Clark, lives on the East Coast.

Clark is a retired English teacher living in Warren, N.J. He spent most of my career teaching a Language Arts course in which the last quarter of every year was devoted to poetry for 8th graders. He said he’s privileged to have met several members of the pantheon of Modern American Poets through decades of activities offered by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation in New Jersey. Clark has written for years and said he will continue to write for pleasure and edification. It reminds him both of who he is at his core and of the connection among people and ideas that exist outside the constraints of ordinary language. Here's his poem "Nova."

Wheeled out of the rehab center,

Sophie can still smile,

after eighty-eight years

and a pack-rat’s

cellar of trouble

cleaned out by her daughters.

Her smile furls,

catches

some wind of ancient thought,

as she attempts a course across

the sudden tear

in her universe

that brought her to this place

and also broke her right arm.

Her white cloud of hair billows as

wheelchair wheels move her,

as she crosses

the threshold of relief

and a kind of bliss —

brought by the prospect of

escape from this place

into the close orbit of family…

brought by the certainty

her husband is alive

again…

and by the carnival conviction

that her parents are,

as well.

Sophie’s ideas move up

and down her timeline,

on the see-saw she rides now –

she knows a son-in-law

but not which daughter

he has married;

her brother is dead,

but later he will slip into

a dinner table space,

surprising that guest.

She will not recall

grandchildren

because they are in California now

looking even further west

toward the unexplored frontier

of their own children.

Her Schrodinger’s cat mind is there

and not there simultaneously –

and the act of speaking to her

collapses it into one state,

then the other.

An Easter meal she is traveling to

celebrates resurrection

from the dead place

she was aiming toward

even before her fall,

before her everythings

jumbled

and her younger sister returned,

along with the nuns

from grammar school.

Now, the thirtieth daily visit of the

same person is forever

new,

like some sudden star appearing

repeatedly

in a stutter of explosion

before the startled astronomers of

her deepening night sky.

John Clark

