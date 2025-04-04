The Art of School Counseling | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Chris Mrofcza! He’s a school counselor at Hiawatha High School.

We had a great conversation about the unique role school counselors play, from helping students consider their future and what career they want to pursue to providing meaningful mental health support to students in need.

We talk about our love of nature and how it can be so healing and de-stressing. We also talk about his path into counseling, which might seem like a roundabout path from the outside, but for him it makes total sense. We talk about that and so much more…

Chris Mrofcza

Illinois school religious exemptions for measles vaccine up 90% over the past decade

