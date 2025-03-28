Perspective: Who are the most evolved politicians?

When there’s a gathering of politicians debating what action to take concerning issues like undocumented immigrants and refugees, who do you think is the smartest one in the room? A recent speech at Northwestern University by Illinois Governor Pritzker, answered such a question. The Governor began with a little scientific background. He said that having empathy and compassion are highly evolved states of being. Let me say that again. Empathy and compassion are highly evolved states of being. Over time, humans have moved past their primal urges to commit acts of cruelty to people who are different from them. That translates to the idea that the kindest person in the room is the most evolved and the smartest.

Now I ask you, why would some very educated and accomplished politicians who represent a full range of citizen needs in our country cave in to some leader who has slipped backwards into responding to primal urges of revenge and hating anyone they feel is different and inferior.

Some will answer blithely, “It’s politics!” I translate that as capitulating to someone they feel has more political capital and can ruin their career. I believe we all are more than capable of using our brains, our creative problem solving, and our moral responsibilities to resist anyone who has given in to primal urges that bring us all down and threaten to dismantle our beloved democracy.



I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.