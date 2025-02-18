Perspective: Stay calm, breathe deeply

If you’re like me, I’m finding it hard to relax or to feel positive thoughts during this very upsetting time in our country. I try to remember when I’m feeling anxious, sad, angry, lonely, that such thoughts only create tensions in the mind, and, consequently, in the body.

So, this is what I do. It’s a simple exercise. First, sit with the negative thoughts and feelings. Start to let your mind and body relax and settle. Close your eyes. Breathe in through your nose and feel your chest expand with this healing oxygen. Hold it, and slowly exhale through your mouth. Imagine you are letting go of anything that is not life giving. Begin to feel your body soften, sinking down. Feel your connection to the floor, perhaps resting your arms on your legs.

Notice any sounds around you. Feel the movement of your breath in your body. If negative thoughts come, just let them go, bringing your attention back to your body. Continue doing this exercise several times. When you are ready, open your eyes. Be thankful for the healing power of breath as it helps you let go of thoughts that crowd out your ability to think clearly and creatively. Be gentle with yourself.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.