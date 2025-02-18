© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

DeKalb residents take part in national day of action against Trump and Musk

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:05 AM CST
On Monday afternoon several dozen people gathered in DeKalb at “Peace Corner” at First Street and Lincoln Highway to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as part of a national day of protest.

DeKalb resident Virginia Seymour said she’s not one to participate in protests, but felt moved to join the action when the temperature was in the single digits.

“We've had enough of Trump's illegal activities,” Seymour said. “He's shown his willingness to break laws just to have more power, and that's why I'm here today. I feel helpless otherwise, and that's what I want to do, is show that I'm protesting his actions.”

Many of his executive orders have been held up in the courts, including his ending of birthright citizenship and handful of actions removing protections for LGBTQ people.

Trump’s firing of government workers and Musk's meddling in agencies with sensitive data has drawn alarm and lawsuits challenging the president's overreach of his executive power.

“We are, right now, facing the scandal of our time,” said Amonaquenette Parke, one of the speakers at the rally hosted by the DeKalb County Democrats.
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
