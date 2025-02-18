DeKalb residents take part in national day of action against Trump and Musk

On Monday afternoon several dozen people gathered in DeKalb at “Peace Corner” at First Street and Lincoln Highway to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as part of a national day of protest.

DeKalb resident Virginia Seymour said she’s not one to participate in protests, but felt moved to join the action when the temperature was in the single digits.

“We've had enough of Trump's illegal activities,” Seymour said. “He's shown his willingness to break laws just to have more power, and that's why I'm here today. I feel helpless otherwise, and that's what I want to do, is show that I'm protesting his actions.”

Many of his executive orders have been held up in the courts, including his ending of birthright citizenship and handful of actions removing protections for LGBTQ people.

Trump’s firing of government workers and Musk's meddling in agencies with sensitive data has drawn alarm and lawsuits challenging the president's overreach of his executive power.

“We are, right now, facing the scandal of our time,” said Amonaquenette Parke, one of the speakers at the rally hosted by the DeKalb County Democrats.