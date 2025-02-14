Poetically Yours - Love Day

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a northern Illinois poet and teacher. She is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild. Here’s what she shared about this week’s poem.

“It's easy to overlook love. Last October, after a close health call, I reflected upon what matters most, hence the poem ‘The Matter.’ Care, extended to us during times of need by our partners, parents, teachers, co-workers, and health care workers is ultimately all that truly matters in life,” Cummings said. “On this Valentine's Day, I'd like to thank the Cardiology Department at UW/ Swedes for their care and especially thank Dr, Seifeldin Eid of the North Mulford UW/ Swedes Immediate Care Clinic in Rockford whose thoughtful, quick action saved the two-quarter-time heart beats of my life partner and best friend.”

The Matter

Does this matter, matter?

Why, yes, I'd say, so

all manner of matter can make

our world grow.

Trees fall in the forest

with trunks rough to touch

to worm, man, and land

this matters so much.

Matter atomic

discerned by the Greeks

“will not be divided,”

small blocks so discrete.

Does this matter matter?

Certainly, “yes,”

but how matter 's defined

is still anyone's guess.

Snow, sea, or cloud

solid, liquid, or gas

northern lights, stars

does such matter last?

Which matters do matter?

Is it a new yacht?

a blue leather Gucci?

granite countertops?

A 5000 square foot

cape cod on Redfin?

Does the house matter more

than the people within?

These matters don't matter

not ever, no, not...

No matter that matters

should rust, spoil or rot.

But helping a tot

find a good book to read,

or giving the homeless

the food that they need...

What matters on earth is

spinning round, free

a space-time continuum

of you and of me!

It's matters of heart

and matters of soul,

the things that we give

and what makes us whole.

Life seems to accelerate

faster and faster

and particles small

may produce a disaster

Proton, electron,

up quark and down

leptons and hadrons

of matter we're bound.

But as time goes by

what matters most here

is the way that you hold me

each time we are near,

the way that our hearts beat

in two-quarter time,

the way that I know

all that matters is mine.

