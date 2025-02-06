Poetically Yours - Policy changes

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is from the West Side of Rockford and first shared his poetic gifts onstage at Haskell Elementary School, thanks to Dorothy Paige-Turner.

Rooted in Black joy and celebration, his poems wind through the landscapes of this country's past and present. He hopes they will inform, engage, and entertain. Sims, who originally wrote rap and hip-hop lyrics, said his poetry has a bebop cadence. In today’s episode, Sims talks about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Here’s his poem “Why DEI.”

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is a set of practices and principles that aim to ensure fair treatment and equal opportunities for all people. DEI is used in organizations to promote a welcoming and respectful environment.

Why diversity, equity, inclusion?

Why doubt it, destroy it, toy with

the people who need it? Why

DEI?

Why treat it like an enemy?

Why continuously treat it

as if it is poison? It is education,

equity, respectfully creating

balance in places of employment.

It could be enjoyment

In offices where culture

Is celebrated, elevated,

equated with respect,

honor, dignity.

People of color, especially,

benefit from the practice

Of being acknowledged

on the job. We are

being robbed of opportunities

to feel like we belong, to feel like

we matter.

So, why DEI?

We try to defy what this

country needs? Isn’t

the United States a place

where in diversity we must

believe? We should believe.

Why for Black people

and for other people of color

living in the US must be a

continuous fight? How about

simply doing what is right?

Erasure is what anti-DEI people

are trying to create. This is another

form of hate, of control, of violence,

of evidence of practices which don’t

make any sense.

Convinced are leaders who would

rather see people suffer than excel.

Why DEI?

Why end initiatives of purpose?

Why end a much-needed service

for the masses who need it?

POTUS is telling leaders to

do not acknowledge or practice

DEI, he wants DEI to die, he

does not believe in diversity,

equity, or inclusion, so the

idea of we are all created equal

is an illusion in this country of

ours.

What about Civil Rights, what

about the exhausting work of

the Reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King?

Will his efforts, his leadership,

his fights for the disenfranchised

ever be redeemed? We are at

the extremes of wicked political

policies hurting marginalized

people.

If she could, the Statue

of Liberty would cry, because

looming is the death of DEI.

Why?

© Christopher D. Sims

01/30/2025