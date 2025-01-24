Perspective: Summer insects and a bishop's sermon

In the Argentine film, Camila, the protagonist states: “During long summer days, an insect is born at 9 in the morning and dies by 5. How can it understand what the word ‘night’ means?”

I remembered this quote while watching Bishop Budde’s sermon. Donald’s belligerent scowl was no surprise. His family looked bored, and his daughter Tiffany even smirked. At that moment I realized, like the insect that dies by 5 pm, these people have no idea what generosity, compassion, and mercy are. Their human experience consists of lying, cheating, and backstabbing, so why are we expecting them to be respectful and honest? Mister Rogers advised us to look for the helpers in a crisis. The Trumps have never been helpers. They act to enrich themselves and expand their brand.

Rather than expecting them to acknowledge the validity of other people’s experiences, we should accept this dynasty is built on graft, corruption, and the debasement of other human beings. There will be no magical transformation, no admission of guilt, and no change of heart.

While such a perspective seems pessimistic, it can liberate us to focus on the important things. We already know what they and their supporters will say or do, so we can be selective when it comes to the attention and energy we grant them. Our best resistance is to live our lives with honesty, creativity, and good deeds, because some of us live and thrive beyond 5pm.

I’m Frances Jaeger, and this is my perspective