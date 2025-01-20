© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch: 2025 Confirmation Hearings

Perspective: I was raised to be nice

Northern Public Radio | By Andrew Nelson
Published January 20, 2025 at 12:45 PM CST
Pixabay, Pixlr

Now, before I lay out my little fantasy here, I need to emphatically state that my parents raised me to be nice.

To everyone.

Especially when they need help.

And I can’t believe I have to write this statement in light of what I was taught: If someone loses everything in a fire, flood or storm that person’s politics should not matter.

Some political leaders, and I use the term “leader” loosely here, are now saying out loud that perhaps politics should matter when disaster strikes.

OK, then.

How about this for a mean-spirited plan, fantasy that it is:

When it comes time to pay federal taxes, the IRS supplies red and blue color-coded maps of U.S. congressional districts. With those maps comes a document listing the most outrageous, stupid, divisive things members of Congress from each of those districts have said or done.

Armed with that information, each tax payer can then allocate that portion of his/her tax bill slated for disaster relief to specific congressional districts.

This way, a “blue” tax payer can deny funds to those are climate change deniers, refer to liberals as a commie-pedophile-woke-snowflake mob, or who regularly target the most vulnerable among us for a sick political gain.

And the “red” folks can do the same thing to those they deem enemies of the state.

And then we can all live happily ever after knowing we were able to stick it in someone else’s eye when they needed help the most.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesAndrew Nelson
Andrew Nelson
Andrew Nelson has been involved in public education in northern Illinois for more than three decades.
See stories by Andrew Nelson