Poetically Yours - Words mean so much

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Rhonda Parsons.

Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.

Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.

Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here's her poem "My Favorite Four Letter Word."

I wanted my days full of sun

and joy like copious rain

I wanted my spirit fresh like spring

putting winter’s worry away

I wanted it at a greater level

but never knew how to get it

till a four-letter word, titillated my tastebuds

Woke was this delightfully delicious word

Warm like summer

with a good minty snap,

Silky smooth

pillowy and squishable too

I loved it so much

I wanted to hear it, use S’more and s’more

Woke, woke, woke

My vocal chords gleefully clamored

delighted to have a four-letter word to utter

Woke, woke, woke

My pen quivered as it kissed the paper

realizing blank spaces between the “w” and “e” not needed

Woke, woke, woke

My brain lit up as it scrambled those four-letters

savoring these hidden words “we ok.”

We ok, we ok, we ok

If these seem like mere words

Scramble them back and live “woke”

They’ll be words with truth and power

Imperfectly, perfect

woke people strive to tune up the strings of the heart and the mind

Life is more melodiousthough woke isn’t spelled s-o-n-g

I love the chords in the song I woke

And we ok, we ok, we ok

all joyously woke

No desire, no time for crime

spirits lifted like I am listening to a beautiful ballad

or a glorious gospel song

Can’t see all the fingers and toes tapping

but the universe has a set of speakers……

and the party’s gone global

and we ok, we ok, we ok

all joyously woke

A caterer’s arrived

Water is now fabulous wine

and bread, delectable appetizers

Silver serving trays everywhere

everyone has their fill

This party doesn’t have to stop

If we strive to live the life

Woke is a light that always gleams

boosting you when sad

just remember to turn it on

and our days will be full of sun.



