© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Walk it off

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published December 27, 2024 at 2:27 AM CST
Pixabay

Ernest Andrus is already planning his next birthday in August 2025.

At a mall in Redding, Calif., he hopes to walk exactly 1.02 miles. This year he walked 1.01 miles as he just turned 101.

In 2016 he finished jogging across the country over 2,600 miles, taking more than two years. He was 93.

Ernie, a former Navy medical corpsman, wanted to raise awareness for the LST, Landing Ship Tank, and its role in World War II.

More than 8,000 followers are inspired by Ernie on his Facebook page. He has never stopped moving — now more walking than jogging. But still moving.

Philosopher Soren Kierkegaard said this about walking: "Health and salvation can be found only in motion ... if one just keeps on walking, everything will be all right."

My wife had this to say about walking: "It would help if you'd walk the dog now and then. You both need it."

So ... I need to move. In fact, on my next birthday, like Ernie, I pledge to walk 77 ... uh, not miles. Let’s say steps — 77 steps.

Sorry. I shouldn’t joke. Truth is the body is a machine and every day we need to fight the rust. So ... take a little walk, if you’re able.

And if you’re not able, then you already know better than I the importance of movement.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesLonny Cain
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
See stories by Lonny Cain