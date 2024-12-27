Perspective: Walk it off

Ernest Andrus is already planning his next birthday in August 2025.

At a mall in Redding, Calif., he hopes to walk exactly 1.02 miles. This year he walked 1.01 miles as he just turned 101.

In 2016 he finished jogging across the country over 2,600 miles, taking more than two years. He was 93.

Ernie, a former Navy medical corpsman, wanted to raise awareness for the LST, Landing Ship Tank, and its role in World War II.

More than 8,000 followers are inspired by Ernie on his Facebook page. He has never stopped moving — now more walking than jogging. But still moving.

Philosopher Soren Kierkegaard said this about walking: "Health and salvation can be found only in motion ... if one just keeps on walking, everything will be all right."

My wife had this to say about walking: "It would help if you'd walk the dog now and then. You both need it."

So ... I need to move. In fact, on my next birthday, like Ernie, I pledge to walk 77 ... uh, not miles. Let’s say steps — 77 steps.

Sorry. I shouldn’t joke. Truth is the body is a machine and every day we need to fight the rust. So ... take a little walk, if you’re able.

And if you’re not able, then you already know better than I the importance of movement.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.