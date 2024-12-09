Perspective: What makes you unique? Try this holiday experiment

What makes a person unique? I dare say if we take a careful look at who we are, what has shaped us, and who we are becoming, everyone can identify a physical, intellectual or even emotional trait that points to being unique.

I’ll start. I’ve known that my right leg is shorter than my left leg due to surgeries on my right ankle, knees, and femur. Thus, my right orthopedic shoe has two inches added to the sole. But recently, I’ve learned that my right leg is two inches shorter only from the knee down to my ankle. A unique physical body!

I have recently learned to whistle the tone and trill of a cardinal’s song and have experienced a two-way conversation with the bird around our bird feeders. He gets curious and swoops above my head, trying to recognize my plumage. My mind is attuned to hearing musical tones, even from birds.

Around 9:30 at night as I mount our ATV and drive around our 26 acre alfalfa field with our four border collies. I’m awed by the bright starlit sky and the dogs’ playfulness on a wintry night. And I wonder if I’m the only person in the world experiencing this extraordinary moment?

I challenge you during the holidays to have a fun conversation with family or friends about what makes you a unique person – something you’ve experienced, or do, or think that makes you special?

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that’s my holiday Perspective.