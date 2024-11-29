Perspective: Thanksgiving and forgiving

Today’s the day we’re meant to be thankful, so let’s avoid tense topics and family confrontations. Let the value of our relationships sink in -- when it comes down to it, the most valuable resource we have is each other.

While reflecting on what we’re thankful for, we might also benefit from offering forgiveness to others. When we hold on to grudges, they crowd out the space for more positive thoughts and feelings. Carrying resentment from the past into what should be a season of celebration is not going to “punish” anyone but the grudge holder. Too many people waste too much time hoarding anger in their hearts instead of letting it go, and chronic anger can literally damage the heart.

Make space for self-forgiveness, too. We usually hold ourselves to higher standards than others and judge ourselves too harshly. Remember we’re all doing the best we can. Making mistakes is part of life. And if you’re haunted by past “bad decisions,” remind yourself that at the time, you made the best decision you could – no one intentionally chooses the wrong thing.

As the year winds down, the holiday season revs up. Expect stressors as you work to balance your commitments, expectations, and probably your budget. But today, just take a breath and a moment to be thankful – for the people who matter; the positive choices you’ve made; and even the choices that could have been better. They’re all a part of who you are today.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my perspective.