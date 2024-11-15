Poetically Yours - Time to relax

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is from the West Side of Rockford and first shared his poetic gifts onstage at Haskell Elementary School, thanks to Dorothy Paige-Turner.

Rooted in Black joy and celebration, his poems wind through the landscapes of this country's past and present. He hopes they will inform, engage, and entertain. Sims, who originally wrote rap and hip-hop lyrics, said his poetry has a bebop cadence. In this episode, Sims sums up his feelings about Juneteenth.

These days Sims can be found hosting open mics and Inscape Collective and Katie’s Cup in Rockford.

He's a teaching artist for The Porch of Nashville, TN and The Lighthouse Writer's Workshop out of Denver, CO. He's also performing in Chicago on Feb. 11th at Tuesdays@9 Chicago. Here’s his poem “Yoga After the Election.”

I feel a need To do some yoga

after the presidential election;

I need to stretch, flex, reach up

and out to the sun;

I do need

Some yoga, some yoga

after the presidential election;

sun salutations are welcome

after the campaign to help me

remain sane!

I need a tree pose!

I need to see where else

my feet can go, as I reach,

pause, stand still, feel the strength

of my back, my arms, my legs.

I feel the need

To so some yoga

after the presidential election;

I need some quiet reflection,

deeper introspection, a connection

to something deeper, higher than

me. I am running on empty, drinking

too much coffee, the numbers, the data

has cost me too much time, energy.

I need yoga

after the presidential election;

my yoga mat is calling my name;

this election cycle was a pain; from

all of the confusion, the emails, the

Facebook posts, I need to refrain. My sense

of self I need to regain. I need moments of silence

from all of the political violence to keep me

tame.

I need to downward-facing dog,

or to mountain pose, or to

bridge pose. After then, I’ll rise

to become one with the divine

Reclaiming the softness of my soul

and all of the beautiful things happening

around me and in my life. .

© Christopher D. Sims

November 2024

All rights reserved