Perspective: Home stretch

It’s the home stretch of the shortest presidential campaign in modern history, though it feels like it’s lasted a very long time. The candidates seem to live on different planets, with one running a traditional campaign full of policy ideas, and the other lying and demonizing others to inspire fear in voters.

Both candidates are spending the final days of the campaign wooing voters who may be undecided. The choice is so stark, I am guessing the undecided voter is a myth, gone the way of the dodo bird.

It’s been a dispiriting spectacle and I’m sure I’m not alone in looking forward to a quieter time, when the election isn’t dominating the news and my mail and email.

People are usually excited before an election, but these days, the mood seems more grim, resigned, even angry. Many Democrats are worried about what may happen on - and after - November 5. Many Republicans are anxious because they believe what they’ve been told, that the country is going down the tubes and, you know, there’s only one person who can fix it.

Although the election system has new guardrails, put in place after the chaos in 2020, the Republicans have said they plan to challenge the results if they lose.

So here’s my nightmare. The game is in the ninth inning and the score is tied. Inning follows inning, but the game doesn’t end. It just keeps going, on and on and on.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.