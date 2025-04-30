Perspective: Due process

Abrego Garcia is the legal immigrant in Maryland arrested and sent to El Salvador. The White House admits it was a mistake, but says it won’t correct it claiming Abrego is a member of the notorious gang, MS- 13. The White House won’t provide evidence, but in this case, I think they’re just confused.

Abrego is in a gang, but’s it’s not MS-13. It’s SM-ART 100. That’s Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union Local 100. Abrego’s a union apprentice. Union apprentices work full-time and take classes for several years, so free time for gang activities is limited. Abrego was arrested with his five-year-old autistic son in the back seat. Parents of autistic children will tell you they don’t have any free time. I’m a union guy with an autistic son, so I already have more in common with Abrego than I do with the convicted felon in the White House.

Unions believe in due process because unlike the vast majority of Americans, union members actually have due process on the job. We can’t be disciplined or discharged without cause, actual evidence, a good reason, enforceable by our union contracts. That’s even more important to us than the better wages and benefits we enjoy. America needs more due process, not less, on our jobs, in the streets, in our lives. Let’s start by bringing Abrego home. I may get on a “list” for these comments, so don’t screw it up.

My name is Dave Rathke and that’s my perspective.