Rockford journalist Kevin Haas discusses latest Stateline news, plus a beloved local event cancellation

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by the managing editor of Rock River Current, Kevin Haas, to discuss Mayor Tom McNamara's choices to help lead city government, the mayor's quest to improve traffic safety in the city and a beloved local water event being canceled.

This interview has been edited for clarity

Jason Cregier: Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced his picks to lead three city departments. What are the departments and who are his choices?

Kevin Haas: These are three key positions. Sarah Leys was his choice for the new director of the Community and Economic Development Department, filling an important position that has a lot of projects underway, such as Colman Yards and things like the new loft project across from the BMO Center. She will be heavily involved in bringing those projects across the finish line.

Angela Hammer was chosen to lead the Department of law. Hammer is succeeding Nick Meyer, who was elected judge in November.

Scott Sanders will lead the Public Works Department. Sanders comes from Fehr Graham, which is where the previous public works director, Kyle Saunders, left to work for.

Mayor McNamara has also announced he's creating a task force to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic fatalities in Rockford. Why now? And has this historically been an issue in Rockford?

Mayor McNamara made an interesting point when he brought this up. He said on average we're having sixteen fatalities on our roadways between the pedestrian and traffic fatalities.

He said if those deaths were acts of homicides, it would be the biggest story in town every day. The mayor said its time we put more focus on this.

And why now? This is a new initiative of his next term. After winning his decisive reelection he can now move forward with some of his plans.

A local favorite will not be returning this year. It's been announced that the Rock River Anything that Floats Race will not be happening this year. Is there any hope that this local favorite will make a comeback at some point?

The event really struggled to find its footing after the pandemic. The race has a deep history going back to the 1970's, but unfortunately over the last couple years participation has been down and so has sponsorship dollars.

The event was put on pause last year in hopes that it would gain some momentum for this year, but that didn't happen.

Kevin Haas thanks for joining us today and keeping us in the know around the Stateline.

Thank you.