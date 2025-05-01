© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: About that book you borrowed...

Northern Public Radio | By Kyle White
Published May 1, 2025 at 5:05 AM CDT
Kranich17
/
Pixabay

Dear Friend:

 

As I’m browsing my bookshelf, I see I'm missing a number of books.

 

With great certainty, I believe it’s you who has them. Please return them posthaste.

 

Of course, I’m happy to share what I’ve been reading. In the end it’s impossible to own ideas – nothing’s really “mine” after all. But if this were to ever go to small claims court – not saying it needs to – I do have receipts, and my name’s clearly marked in them.

 

One book that’s conspicuously absent is my copy of The Road by Cormac McCarthy. You know the one: the Pulitzer Prize winner that’s in my top five, all-time. We’ve discussed this. It’s a post-apocalyptic story about a father and son’s dangerous journey through a desolate America. It is hopeless from the start, yet I cry every time I read it because it asks the question: What does love look like when everything’s been stripped away – comfort, food, shelter, health, a future, even? Interestingly, the origin of the cataclysm’s never revealed. The reader is left to speculate what injustice led to utter destruction. I imagine it began as something small – a book borrowed by a thoughtless person. perhaps?

 

Was it Shakespeare who wrote: "Neither a borrower nor a lender be, for loan oft loses both itself and friend…” ? I wouldn’t know, as I believe you have my copy of Hamlet, as well.

 

Cordially,

Kyle L. White

 

PS: I see there are a number of your stray books here. Please advise.
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesKyle L. White
Kyle White
Kyle White is an author and illustrator who lives in Sycamore, Illinois. He works with the not-for-profit DeKalb County Community Gardens.
See stories by Kyle White