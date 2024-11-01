A Rock Valley College professor helping students get out to vote | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Mathew Oakes! He’s an English professor at Rock Valley College.

He’s also leading the school’s RVC Votes program where they’re trying to encourage students to register to vote, answer questions, help them learn how to research what’s on their ballot and what their voting rights are! Pretty timely, given we have a presidential election coming up in here in a few days now!

We talk with Mathew about that and a community history project he’s working on with his students, along with diving into his teaching philosophy…which he sees as education as a tool for liberation.

We talk about all of that and so much more

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! Catch the show as an hour-long radio program, every month LIVE on 89-5 FM and streaming at WNIJ.org. We have multiple guests, stories, and exclusive segments. Tune in on the last Friday of the month at noon for future episodes. Our next episode airs on Friday, November 29th at noon and the next day, November 30th at 6 a.m.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Mathew Oakes

Stories in this episode:

Rock Valley College grants give students fast and free path to trade jobs

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!