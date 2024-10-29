The 14th congressional candidates on the economy, foreign policy, climate change

The Illinois 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of DeKalb County, goes west to Malden, and runs east to Joliet.

The candidates are Congresswoman Democrat Lauren Underwood of Naperville, who was first elected in 2018. She’s a registered nurse and known as a healthcare expert.

The Republican candidate is Jim Marter of Oswego. He’s run for Congress every two years since 2016.

Here's where the candidates stand on several issues.

Economy

Regarding economic policy that she supports, Underwood touts the Health Care Affordability Act, which she co-sponsored to lower healthcare costs. She said it makes existing tax credits for healthcare in the Affordable Health Care Act (ACA) marketplace more generous.

“We saw the lowest number of uninsured Americans in history,” Underwood said. "These tax credits are set to expire at the end of 2025 so I am working very hard to make these tax credits permanent.”

Underwood said she's against Trump’s tariff proposals because the tariffs passed under his presidency hurt Illinois farmers.

Marter's economic position includes standing against the Inflation Reduction Act, which he said spurred inflation.

“I would have flunked my economics class if I had told my professor that $2 trillion in government spending reduced inflation,” he said. "So we have to stop that. That bill's totally full of things we don't need we can't afford.”

The law provides tax credits for clean energy. It also lowered healthcare costs of prescription drugs for Medicare recipients, and required large corporations to pay more taxes.

Climate Change

Regarding policies to curb climate change, Marter questions the motivations behind it.

“We needed to do things that make common sense, on a real science basis, and let the experts and in manufacturing technology, and in our in our world, let them do their job,” he said.

Underwood on the other hand voted for the Inflation Reduction Act which includes tax incentives to transition to clean energy.

“I support our goals of having 100% clean energy economy by 2050,” she said.

She’s also co-wrote the Farmers Fighting Climate Change Act, that promotes farming practices that reduce greenhouse emissions.

She also wrote a bill to provide $100 million to states to plan for the public health impact of climate change.

Israel-Hamas War

On the Israel-Hamas War, the U.S. has called for a ceasefire multiple times, while it’s spent a record 17.9 billion dollars for Israel's military campaign.

Underwood calls for a ceasefire and laments Israel’s military offense that has killed over 42,000 Palestinian, but does not support a change in U.S. policy towards Israel.

WNIJ: “Would you support an arms embargo in Israel?"

Underwood: "No.”

Marter on the other hand, stands 100 percent with Israel and its conduct in the war.

Russia-Ukraine War

The U.S. has spent $64 million since 2022 in military aid to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion.

Marter opposes funding to Ukraine.

“So we need to stop funding wars that we don't really have an American interest in,” he said. “The only interest we really have here is that it not happen."

While Underwood said she supports ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“We are not in a position as global leaders to walk away from democracies, and certainly the yield to Vladimir Putin, who does not share values”

Immigration

On Trump’s plan for a mass deportation, Marter supports it, whereas Underwood is against it.

Healthcare

Underwood said for the next Congress, the major battlefront is protecting the Affordable Care Act from repeal.

“These MAGA majority in the House, these folks are lined up in support of that dangerous policy that would remove our preexisting condition protections and obviously our ability to have low cost, high quality health plans available for people,” she said.

Marter on the other hand is against the healthcare law.

“So, I'm for getting rid of most of it and putting the healthcare system back in the in the marketplace.”

Marter is also also against abortions and supports policies such as requiring ultrasounds at abortion clinics, and three-day waiting periods to have an abortion.

Underwood has been vocal in her support for women’s reproductive health services including abortions.

Early voting is underway, and the election is November 5.