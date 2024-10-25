Poetically Yours - Some things must take place

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured artist is Veronica Noechel.

Noechel is dedicated to animal rescue. She’s been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and has received generous support from the North Carolina Arts Council, the Vermont Studio Center, Headlands Center for the Arts, United Arts Council, the Culture and Animals Foundation, and I-Park. Here’s her poem “Desperate Plea From Your Buddhist Serial Killer.”

How could you? How dare you force my hand

to pull the trigger, then watch this tiny line

of semicolons scatter then freeze forever? It’s not even

the kill but the aftermath. Cleaning up

the bodies, I can’t escape the heartbreak

when one tiny dot and comma pauses to inspect a face

among the recently dead, jamming a fist made of guilt

and breakfast under the cleft of my ribcage.

How dare you. How dare you force your lives

into my hands. I don’t want to lie sleepless all night

hating myself, and so I decide to take on the veil

of the nocturnal predator, killing you in the dark so

I can’t see what I crush, or identify the tiny pop

that ends your scrambling, hard wired mission.

I’m not fooled by my own guile.

If you have blood, it is on my hands.

I didn’t ask for this. Why must I be your executioner?

Goddamn it sugar ants. I tried everything

I could. I would never come into your house armed

with semi-automatic poisons so why do you slither

your wobbly lines into mine? Why mock my efforts

to handle this peacefully? Still you drool

one after another and another out of the outlet

tethered to my electric toothbrush. Clearly you feed

upon blue sparks and the death-teasing joy

of watching my iniquitous madness that grows

with every. one. of your. little. murders.



