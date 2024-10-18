Perspective: Memories in my pocket

It is always interesting to go through your pockets the first time you wear your winter coat for the season.

I can find all sorts of treasures—to-do lists from last year, old receipts or, even memories.

This past week I got out my trusty blue down jacket and I put my hand in the pockets and found a pair of black leather lined gloves. They brought back tons of memories. They were purchased at Marshall Field’s with a gift card given to me by one of my ma’s best friends, Margie. They are dressy gloves: sleek and beautiful and I never had a pair like them, ever. I got black so I could wear them with anything. I figured that would be the most versatile color.

But mostly, when I wear these gloves, I think about Margie and all the kindness she showed me throughout my life. When I was young, she would send me postcards and bring me back souvenirs from her vacations. I recall the homemade anise pizzelles lightly coated with powdered sugar that would make you cough if you inhaled the pizzelle too fast and I remembered that after my mom died, we continued to go out to lunch and visit. Talking with Margie was always a pleasure and it allowed me to savor a direct connection to my mom.

These gloves warm my hands and heart.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.