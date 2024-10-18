Composing the Climate & Teaching Music | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Cacie Miller! She’s a music instructor at College of DuPage, director of music at United Lutheran Church in Oak Park and creator of the musical project “Composing the Climate” that uses classical music to explore themes around climate change.

We talked about suggestive power music has, especially when we use it to channel our emotions about something -- like climate. Cacie also channels that same power -- music as spiritual guide -- in her work in church as well.

We talk about her journey learning and teaching music and the teachers who’ve made a big impact on her -- including Beethoven. All of that and so much more here on the show…

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

