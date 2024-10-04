A Rockford educator teaches us how to think like a physicist | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Marianna Ruggerio! She’s a physics teacher at Auburn High School in Rockford, Illinois.

We talked about teaching students how to think like a physicist, what that means, and dispelling misconceptions about physics that might lead students to think it’s not a class for them.

“When you think about ‘Who is a physicist?’ people think of Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, you're thinking about old white guys who are geniuses, in their room coming up with these things all alone -- which is not how science is done!”

Marianna wants to infect her students with passion. She’s so thoughtful and enthusiastic about her work that it’s not surprising her students start to feel that enthusiasm too -- the infection spreading -- as they start thinking like physicist.

"I don't need a student to like my class. I know that I've done my job when a student says, 'Oh my gosh, I can't drive my car without thinking about physics anymore!' or 'I'm always seeing physics through everything, and it's driving me crazy!'"

We talk about all of that and so much more…

Marianna Ruggerio

